Trump administration planning to send National Guard to Chicago amid crime crackdown

Washington [US], August 25 (ANI): As part of US President Donald Trump's efforts to expand anti-crime and immigration crackdown, the administration has been planning for weeks to deploy the National Guard to Chicago, CNN reported, citing officials.

It remains unclear how many troops may be sent to Chicago or when such deployments could begin. Trump appeared to signal the plans during an Oval Office statement on Friday, saying, "I think Chicago will be our next, and then we'll help with New York."

Democrat Mayor of Chicago Brandon Johnson said the city has not been contacted by the White House regarding any potential deployment or increased federal law enforcement presence, calling such a move "uncalled for" and "unlawful."

"There are many things the federal government could do to help us reduce crime and violence in Chicago, but sending in the military is not one of them," Johnson said.

CNN, citing MSNBC, reported that the mayor has vowed to take legal action if Trump sends troops into the city, adding that "the people of this city are accustomed to rising up against tyranny."

Johnson further warned, "What he is proposing at this point would be the most flagrant violation of our Constitution in the 21st century. The city of Chicago does not need a military occupation. That's not what we need. In fact, we've been very clear about what we need. We need to invest in people to ensure that we can build safe and affordable communities."

The White House, when approached for comment on Saturday, referred CNN to the president's Oval Office remarks, noting that Trump had not communicated with Mayor Johnson about any concrete steps toward a federal crackdown in Chicago.

A Pentagon spokesperson told CNN, "We won't speculate on further operations. The Department is a planning organisation and is continuously working with other agency partners on plans to protect federal assets and personnel."

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker stated that he has not received any communication from the federal government, and Illinois has not requested federal assistance. "The safety of the people of Illinois is always my top priority. There is no emergency that warrants the President of the United States federalising the Illinois National Guard, deploying the National Guard from other states, or sending active-duty military within our own borders," Pritzker said.

The plan reflects the Trump administration's recent efforts to use military forces for domestic law enforcement and immigration actions. In June, Trump invoked Title 10 of the US Code to deploy approximately 700 active-duty Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles despite objections from California Governor Gavin Newsom. Title 10 allows the president to deploy the National Guard to repel invasion, suppress rebellion, or execute federal laws, meaning the forces report directly to the president rather than the governor. (ANI)

