Trump administration proposes 15 conditions to Iran to end conflict: Israel Media report

Jeruslaem [Israel], March 25 A(NI): Israel's media has reported that US President Trump and his administration have 15 conditions to Iran as its terms for ending the current cnflict. According to Israel's Channel 12, citing an unnamed official in the US, Washington has also informed Jerusalmed of its negotations.

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However, the report said that Jerusalem is concerned that Trump and his team want to push for "a framework agreement" with Iran, rather than insisting on these demands as a condition for halting the war.

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The report which cited multiple sources further said that White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner had drawn up a mechanism which would involved declaration of a monthlong ceasefire period, during which the sides would negotiate a 15-point agreement.

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The report specified 14 of the 15 demands and benefits that the US has conveyed to Iran:

1. Iran must dismantle its existing nuclear capabilities.

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2. Iran must commit never to pursue nuclear weapons.

3. There will be no uranium enrichment on Iranian territory.

4. Iran must hand its stockpile of some 450 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent to the International Atomic Energy Agency in the near future, in a timetable to be agreed.

5. The Natanz, Isfahan and Fordo nuclear facilities must be dismantled.

6. The IAEA, the UN's nuclear watchdog, must be granted full access, transparency and oversight inside Iran.

7. Iran must abandon its regional proxy "paradigm."

8. Iran must cease the funding, direction and arming of its regional proxies.

9. The Strait of Hormuz must remain open and function as a free maritime corridor.

10. Iran's missile program must be limited in both range and quantity, with specific thresholds to be determined at a later stage.

11. Any future use of missiles would be restricted to self-defence.

In return, Iran would benefit as follows:

12. Iran would receive a full lifting of sanctions imposed by the international community.

13. The US would assist Iran in advancing its civilian nuclear program, including electricity generation at the Bushehr nuclear plant.

14. The so-called "snapback" mechanism, which allows for the automatic re-imposition of sanctions if Iran fails to comply, would be removed.

According to another Israel based publication Haaretz, the proposal has been passed to Iran through an intermediary country with a deadline to respond. The report said that Iran told the US it would consider the offer, but emphasized there were some things it would never accept. The report also claimed that there is a likelihood of a peace summit in the near future to iron out this formula.

Earlier, US President Trump confirmed that negotiations were on with Iran claiming that the war was going to end.

"We're in negotiations right now. I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal and who wouldn't if you were there? Look, their navy's gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone. pretty much everything they have is gone. I think we are going to end it. I cannot tell you for sure. We have won this... We literally have planes flying over Tehran and other parts of their country. They can't do a thing about it. For instance, if I want to take down that power plant, they can't do a thing about it... They are totally defeated... Militarily, they are dead," he said.

There has however been no formal response from the Iranian side to the latest overture from Trump. The Iranians on Tuesday had denied reports of any negotiations with the US claiming that peace would only be achieved once US-Israel stopped its campaign. (ANI)

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