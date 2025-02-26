DT
Home / World / Trump administration sets stage for large-scale federal worker layoffs in new memo  

The memo expands the Republican president's effort to downsize the federal workforce, which he has described as bloated and impediment to his agenda
AP
Washington, Updated At : 10:13 PM Feb 26, 2025 IST
US President Donald Trump looks on on the day he signs an executive order in the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. February 25, 2025. REUTERS
Federal agencies must develop plans to eliminate employee positions, according to a memo distributed by President Donald Trump's administration that sets in motion what could become a sweeping realignment of American government.

The memo expands the Republican president's effort to downsize the federal workforce, which he has described as bloated and impediment to his agenda. Thousands of probationary employees have already been fired, and now his administration is turning its attention to career officials with civil service protection.

Agencies are directed to submit by March 13 their plans for what is known as a reduction in force, which would not only lay off employees but eliminate the position altogether. The result could be extensive changes in how government functions.

