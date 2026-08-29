Trump admn seeks to restrict internships for international students

President Trump’s administration has issued a memo for universities that seeks to restrict issuance of certain internship work authorisations for international students as the federal government warned that colleges not complying with the regulations may lose certification to enroll foreign students.

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The federal memo, dated August 24, said the Student and Exchange Visitor Programme, which is part of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, had “observed a rise in curricular practical training (CPT) authorisations that appear to violate regulatory requirements which permit CPT only where the training is an integral part of an established curriculum”.

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“Failure to comply with SEVP regulations may result in an institution losing certification to enroll foreign students,” the memo said.

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