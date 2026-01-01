DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Trump allies, adversaries slam Venezuela attack at UN meeting

Trump allies, adversaries slam Venezuela attack at UN meeting

US defends action, signals possible military ops against Colombia, Mexico

article_Author
AP
United Nations, Updated At : 12:35 AM Jan 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of a militia group call for the release of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. Reuters
Advertisement

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Monday after an audacious US military operation in Venezuela over the weekend to capture leader Nicolas Maduro, with the United Nations' top official warning that America might have violated international law.

Advertisement

Before the UN's most powerful body, both allies and adversaries blasted President Donald Trump's intervention and him signalling the possibility of expanding military action to countries like Colombia and Mexico over drug trafficking accusations.

Advertisement

He also re-upped his threat to take over the Danish territory of Greenland for the sake of US security interests. In a statement, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply concerned that rules of international law had not been respected with regard to the January 3 military action”.

Advertisement

Denmark, a fellow member of NATO with jurisdiction over the vast mineral-rich island of Greenland, echoed Guterres' concerns, saying the “inviolability of borders was not up for negotiation”. “No state should seek to influence political outcomes in Venezuela through the use of threat of force or through other means inconsistent with international law,” said Christina Markus Lassen, Danish ambassador to the UN.

Colombian Ambassador Leonor Zalabata said the raid was reminiscent of “the worst interference in our area in the past”. “Democracy cannot be defended or promoted through violence and coercion,” she said.

Advertisement

Russia's ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said, “We cannot allow the US to proclaim itself as some kind of a supreme judge, which alone bears the right to invade any country, label culprits, hand down and enforce punishments irrespective of notions of international law, sovereignty and nonintervention,” he said. But US envoy Mike Waltz defended the action as a justified and “surgical law enforcement operation”.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts