Trump announces Presidential Medal of Freedom for slain activist Charlie Kirk

Washington, DC [US], September 11 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would soon award conservative activist Charlie Kirk a Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honour.

Speaking at a ceremony outside the Pentagon marking the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Trump said the event honouring Kirk would be significant. "I can only guarantee you one thing: That will have a very big crowd," he remarked.

Trump opened his address by remembering Kirk, describing him as a close ally and an inspiration. "Let me express the horror and grief so many Americans, at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk, have felt," he said.

"Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people. Our prayers are with his wonderful wife, Erika, and his beautiful children. Fantastic people," Trump continued.

"We miss him greatly. Yet I have no doubt that Charlie's voice and the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on," he added.

Kirk, a right-wing political commentator and conservative activist, was shot in the neck on Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University, The New York Times reported.

According to a Utah Valley University spokesperson, Kirk was approximately 20 minutes into his presentation when gunshots were heard from a nearby building.

The university informed students that "a single shot was fired on campus toward a visiting speaker," and a suspect has been taken into custody.

A spokesperson confirmed that Kirk was the only person shot during the event. Video footage from the scene showed students fleeing after hearing gunshots.

In one clip, Kirk appeared to fall back as blood came from his neck. He was sitting under a tent with the slogan "The American Comeback" when the incident happened, as per The New York Times.

According to The New York Times, a spokeswoman for the FBI office in Utah said the office is aware of the reported shooting and agents are responding to the scene.

In a post on X, FBI Director Kash Patel said, "We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation."

As per The New York Times, at least three videos posted on social media on Wednesday show Charlie Kirk being struck by apparent gunfire while giving a speech at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah said on social media that he is being briefed by law enforcement "following the violence directed at Charlie Kirk during his visit to Utah today."

He wrote on X, "I am being briefed by law enforcement following the violence directed at Charlie Kirk during his visit to Utah Valley University today. We will continue to share updates. Those responsible will be held fully accountable. Violence has no place in our public life."

Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, called the apparent shooting of Charlie Kirk a "sick and despicable attack" in a post on social media. Graham and several other Republican senators, including Ted Cruz of Texas and Katie Britt of Alabama, said that they are praying for Kirk. (ANI)

