Arizona [US], September 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump landed in Arizona to attend the memorial service for the conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was fatally shot at a campus event at Utah Valley University on September 10, CNN reported.

Advertisement

Trump will also deliver a speech to honour the life of Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Kirk's memorial commenced with the remarks of Rob McCoy, Pastor Emeritus of Godspeak Calvary Chapel in California.

Advertisement

"Charlie was never afraid, because he knew his life was secure in the hand of God," McCoy, an evangelical pastor and vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, said.

Along with Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk. Numerous prominent conservative figures and Trump administration officials are also expected to deliver remarks.

Advertisement

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, is also present a at the event. Musk posted a video of the stadium on X, his social media platform, writing, "Every seat in this giant arena that isn't roped off for security is packed to the ceiling. Honoured to be here. All for Charlie Kirk."

31-year-old right-wing commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, was fatally shot in the neck while speaking at Utah Valley University on September 10, as reported by The New York Times.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with the killing, with officials in Trump's administration saying that he had left-leaning political views.

US Vice President JD Vance also described Kirk's killing as an "incredibly destructive movement of left-wing extremism", which he argued played a role in the right-wing commentator's death.

The memorial service has been given a Level 1 special event assessment rating (SEAR-1), the highest designation for national security, according to CNN.

This rating, previously assigned to events such as the Super Bowl and the Kentucky Derby, allows federal resources across agencies to coordinate on security.

"This designation is reserved for events of the highest national significance and enables the federal government to provide the full range of law enforcement and security resources necessary to support local officials in ensuring a safe and successful event," a senior Department of Homeland Security official said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)