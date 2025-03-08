Trump asks Iran to renegotiate nuke deal or face military action

US President Donald Trump said he wants to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran and sent a letter to its leadership this week suggesting talks with the Islamic Republic, which the West fears is rapidly nearing the capability to make atomic weapons.

“There are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network broadcast on Friday. “I would prefer to make a deal, because I’m not looking to hurt Iran. They’re great people.” In the interview, conducted on Thursday, Trump said he sent the letter “yesterday”, indicating Wednesday.

Iran has not yet received the letter, Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York said on Friday. There was no immediate response from the foreign ministry in Iran, where it is the weekend, to a request for a comment on Trump’s remarks.

Iran’s Nour News, affiliated with the country’s top security body, dismissed Trump’s letter as a “repetitive show” by Washington.

Asked whether he had sent the letter to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s fiercely anti-Western Supreme Leader, Trump said, “Yes.” Western officials fear a nuclear-armed Iran could threaten Israel and Gulf Arab oil producers and spark a regional arms race.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons. Trump has upended US foreign policy after taking office in January, adopting a more conciliatory stance towards Russia that has left Western allies wary as he tries to broker an end to Moscow’s three-year-old war in Ukraine.

Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018, a year into his first White House term. Last month, Trump restored his “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran that includes efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero. However, he also said he would like to make a deal with Tehran.

It is unclear how Trump’s overture to Iran would be received by ally Israel, a foe of Tehran. Iran and Israel mounted military strikes on each other last April and October.