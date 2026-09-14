DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Trump asks Zelenskyy to stop refinery strikes as diesel prices hit record

Trump asks Zelenskyy to stop refinery strikes as diesel prices hit record

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:57 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Doonbeg [Ireland], September 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to halt strikes targeting Russian oil refineries and diesel infrastructure, warning that the ongoing attacks were exacerbating a worldwide supply crunch.

The appeal followed a milestone on Friday, when average diesel prices across the United States surpassed USD 6 per gallon, establishing a record high. High fuel costs continue to weigh heavily on American voters ahead of the congressional mid-term elections scheduled for November.

Advertisement

For months, Ukraine has targeted Russia’s energy sector with long-range drone strikes, maintaining that the industry finances and fuels Moscow's military campaign. Simultaneously, Russia has intensified aerial bombardments against Ukraine, with both nations reporting casualties and structural damage following overnight drone assaults.

Advertisement

Trump made the appeal while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Irish Open at his Doonbeg golf club, after being asked whether he had spoken with Zelenskyy following a recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Stating that "Mr Zelenskyy has to do one thing", Trump added, "He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia."

Advertisement

He further remarked, "We spoke to Mr Zelenskyy about it. There are plenty of other targets. Don't hit diesel fuel, because that's hurting, that's hurting the world."

The strain on global supplies has accumulated over several months. Ukrainian strikes have triggered fuel rationing across regions of Russia and prompted Moscow to suspend diesel exports in July, further constricting an already tight international market. This crunch has intensified following the war on Iran, which severely disrupted oil shipments moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

An International Energy Agency (IEA) report published on Friday revealed that net exports of diesel and allied fuels from Gulf countries in August dropped to "just over a quarter" of pre-war levels recorded before the war on Iran began in February.

The IEA noted, "Disruptions to Russia's refining system and a near-halt to product exports following intensified Ukrainian attacks have compounded these losses." The agency added that in February, combined net exports originating from the Gulf and Russia represented nearly 45 per cent of global seaborne trade within those fuel categories.

Kyiv has launched record numbers of drones targeting Russian oil facilities situated hundreds of kilometres from the border, while Moscow has countered with a surge in long-range missile barrages, causing a sharp rise in civilian fatalities.

The latest remarks coincide with continuing overnight waves of drone strikes from both sides. Local officials confirmed that two people were killed in Russia’s Tatarstan region, while Ukrainian authorities documented Russian drone attacks directed at the Black Sea port of Odesa, alongside a fire near a border crossing shared with Poland.

According to CBS News, the Ukrainian drone campaign has driven fuel rationing across Russia despite its status as a major oil and gas exporter. Additional Ukrainian operations have also targeted prominent Russian online retail platforms. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts