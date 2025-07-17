Trump believes China will start imposing death sentences for fentanyl trafficking

Washington DC [US], July 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that the US will work out a deal with China where the latter would give the death penalty to those who transport fentanyl drug into the US.

Trump said that the tariffs imposed on China are a penalty to make up for the losses incurred by the US due to the alleged trafficking of the drug.

"I have a very good relationship with President Xi of China, but I imposed a 20% tariff on China because of the fentanyl. And I call it a penalty. It's a penalty because China delivers much of the fentanyl. Some people would say all of it. They deliver it into Mexico and even into our own country," he said.

Trump signed the legislation to amend the Controlled Substances Act regarding the scheduling of fentanyl-related substances.

President Trump Participates in a Bill Signing Ceremony, July 16, 2025 https://t.co/odxwtGTGjd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 16, 2025

"We have a 20 per cent [tariff], so they pay billions of dollars and billions of dollars in damages for what they've done. And I think we're going to work it out so that China is going to end up going from that to giving the death penalty to the people that create this fentanyl and send it into our country, whether it's through other countries or directly," he added.

