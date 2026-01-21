Trump calls for "immediate negotiations" with European allies on Greenland, says this would not be threat to NATO

Davos [Switzerland], January 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for "immediate negotiations" with European allies to discuss a potential United States' acquisition of Greenland, stressing that the move would not threaten NATO but rather strengthen the alliance.

Speaking at the 56th Annual Summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, the US President argued that Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, could be better developed and secured under US control and talked of benefits for both the US and European nations.

"It's the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it and make it so that it's good for Europe and safe for Europe and good for us. That's the reason I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States, just as we have acquired many other territories throughout our history, as many of the European nations have," he said.

"But this would not be a threat to NATO. This would greatly enhance the security of the entire alliance, the NATO alliance. The United States is treated very unfairly by NATO. We give so much and we get so little in return. I've been a critic of NATO for many years. I've done more to help NATO than any other president by far. You wouldn't have NATO if I didn't get involved in my first term. The war with Ukraine is an example. It's a war that should have never started if the 2020 US presidential election weren't rigged. It was a rigged election. Everybody now knows that. They found out. People will soon be prosecuted for what they did,"he added.

Trump has been insisting on acquiring Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, citing national security concerns.

Washington claims Greenland's strategic location is vital to its security, but the leadership in Denmark, Greenland and European countries have rejected the idea.

Trump has in the past linked his administration's keenness to take Greenland with the proposed Golden Dome missile defence concept, projecting it as a national security requirement.

"The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building," Trump wrote on Truth Social on January 14. "Nato becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES. Anything less than that is unacceptable."

Trump has also announced a tariff plan targeting several key US allies over Greenland. Beginning February 1, imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland will face a 10 per cent duty. Trump has warned that if negotiations do not progress, the tariffs would rise to 25 per cent from June 1 and remain in effect until Washington secures control of Greenland.

In another social media post, Trump stated: "The United States needs Greenland for National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome we are building. NATO should lead the way for us to secure it. IF WE DON'T, RUSSIA OR CHINA WILL, AND THAT IS NOT GOING TO HAPPEN!"

Golden Dome is to combine a range of capabilities to create a "system of systems" to protect the United States from "aerial attacks from any foe," according to a May 2025 press release from the Department of Defense (DOD), a US Congressional report said in September last year. (ANI)

