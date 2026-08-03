Trump ‘calls off’ Iran strike in hope of quick deal

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States called off a planned military strike on Iran after Tehran and several West Asian countries sought time to finalise a deal that would guarantee the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and address concerns over Iranss nuclear programme.

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Posting on Truth Social, Trump said the US was “locked and loaded” and prepared to launch military action against Iran “at levels of military terror, strength and power not seen since World War II”. He, however, said Washington had agreed to hold off the attack after Iran and other countries in the region requested a pause, saying the “parameters of a deal” had been agreed upon.

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According to Trump, the proposed agreement would provide for the “immediate, xomplete and total opening of the Hormuz” and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat. He said he had decided to cancel the attack “for the future benefit of the world” while making it clear that the decision remained contingent on a deal being concluded quickly.

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“The country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it done, Trump wrote.

Separately, Saudi Arabia said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the regional situation with Trump over the phone, with the Saudi leader stressing the need to prioritise dialogue to reduce tensions and prevent a wider conflict.

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According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the Crown Prince emphasised the importance of making every effort to achieve de-escalation that could pave the way for diplomatic solutions, preserve regional security and stability, and prevent the crisis from expanding into a broader conflict with regional and international repercussions.

The developments come amid heightened tensions in the Gulf after months of military confrontation disrupted commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza for a second straight day on Sunday, killing at least 15 Palestinians, medics said, despite Trump’s announcement of a breakthrough in efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement.

From dawn, Israeli warplanes hit Gaza City in the north, the central city of Deir al-Balah and the southern area of Khan Younis, causing the biggest daily death toll in weeks, according to Palestinian health officials.