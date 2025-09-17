Trump calls PM Modi to convey birthday wishes, expresses gratitude for support on "ending" Ukraine conflict

Washington [US], September 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump extended 75th birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a phone call, and expressed gratitude for support on ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In a post on his social media account, Truth Social, Trump stated that PM Modi is doing a "tremendous job."

"Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT," the post read.

Hours earlier, PM Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his phone call and said he, like the US leader, is fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.

In a post on X, PM Modi referred to President Trump as "my friend" and said that India supports his initiatives for the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he said.

The greetings from the US President came on a day when the US Trade Representative, Brendan Lynch, was in the national capital to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations.

Brendan Lynch had a positive meeting with his counterpart, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, on Tuesday to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations, with the two sides deciding to intensify efforts to achieve an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement that a team of officials from the office of the United States Trade Representative, led by Chief Negotiator for India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations, Brendan Lynch, visited India on September 16, 2025.

"They held discussions with officials from the Department of Commerce, led by the Special Secretary, Department of Commerce, on India-US trade ties, including on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement," it said. (ANI)

