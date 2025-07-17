Trump claims he does not need support of 'weaklings' demanding information on Epstein

Washington DC [US], July 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has accused some of his supporters of being "weaklings" who are falling prey to Democratic "bullshit" about the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, concluding that he no longer wants their support, CNN reported.

The message was the clearest sign yet of the cracks emerging in Trump's coalition, many of whom are loudly demanding more information about the financier, who has been subject to myriad conspiracies since his death by suicide in 2019.

Some of his allies don't appear to be listening, with Republicans in Congress taking steps since Wednesday morning to potentially force the Justice Department to release more documents, as per CNN.

Declaring that Democrats had struck "pay dirt" in the Epstein scandal, Trump said his political opponents were using the issue to attack him.

"Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this 'bullshit,' hook, line, and sinker," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"They haven't learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years," he said.

Trump said the Epstein controversy, roiling now for more than a week after his Justice Department announced in a memo that there was no Epstein "client list" and it didn't plan to release any more documents in the investigation, was distracting from the successes of his presidency.

Meanwhile, Maurene Comey, a federal prosecutor in Manhattan and the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, was fired from her job in the Southern District of New York, according to people familiar with the situation, CNN reported.

Comey was a prosecutor in the case against Jeffrey Epstein and, more recently, against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The reason for her firing was not immediately clear, but a person familiar with the situation said being a Comey is untenable in this administration, given that James Comey is "constantly going after the administration," as per CNN. (ANI)

