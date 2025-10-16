Trump claims he helped avert India-Pakistan war using trade and tariff

Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): President Donald Trump once again claimed that he played a key role in helping de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan, highlighting how trade and tariffs have been instrumental US in preventing global conflicts, during a Ballroom Dinner event.

"We're doing really well in trade. We're taking in hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs. The tariffs are making this country so rich, and they're making it powerful," Trump said, describing tariffs as a key factor in strengthening the United States and promoting peace through economic leverage.

He recalled how tensions between India and Pakistan had escalated dangerously. "We stopped a lot of these wars using trade. We had, as an example, India and Pakistan going at it really hard. Seven planes were shot down," Trump said, referring to the confrontation between the two nuclear-armed nations.

His remarks came against the backdrop of heightened tensions between the two neighbours earlier this year when India faced one of the deadliest terror attacks in recent times. On April 22, 26 tourists, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

In response, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror camps operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) through precision strikes. The strikes reaffirmed India's resolve to dismantle cross-border terrorism infrastructure, while also successfully repelling subsequent Pakistani escalation and neutralising threats at its airbases.

"It was going to happen. Bad things were happening. And I was talking to both of them about trade," Trump continued. "And I said, how are we going to do this? They said, 'Sir, we're doing very well by trade.' I said, 'Well, we're not going to do well. We're not going to do a trade deal unless they stop the war.'"

Trump recounted how he personally intervened to de-escalate the situation by leveraging trade pressure. "And I got them on the call. And I said, 'Listen, we're going to put a 200 percent tariff on your country for any product you're selling to the United States unless you stop this war. Because I'm not going to be a party to it,'" he said.

He added that both sides expressed concern over his tariff threat. "We have two nuclear nations, by the way. 'No, no, no, you can't do that.' I said, 'I can't do that? Very easily, I can.' We're not going to have to lose millions of people from the planet. And frankly, that dust can go over here too," Trump remarked, underscoring the catastrophic consequences of any nuclear escalation.

Emphasising the destructive potential of nuclear war, he said, "It affects everything. It's a powerful, powerful weapon, too powerful. So powerful you don't want to talk about it."

Standing firm on his position, Trump said he made clear that continued hostilities would have economic consequences. "So they said, 'No, no.' I said, 'Yes, yes. It needs to stop. If you're going to go and do it, we're cutting off all negotiations. There'll be no trade with the United States of America,'" he said.

According to Trump, both nations eventually backed down. "Both nations spoke to a vote. I like both the leaders. I like them both," he said. "Why? Well, I said, that's the way it is. And the next thing, we have decided to de-escalate."

He recalled that both countries agreed to step back from confrontation. "I said, 'I hope you won't, but I shouldn't.' 'We have decided that we will not fight.' I said, 'Have you come to a conclusion?' 'Yes, we're not going to do any more. Let's stop. Let's stop.' Just like that," Trump said.

Reflecting on the outcome, Trump claimed the intervention prevented a catastrophic conflict. "This could have been a nuclear war, probably. It would have been."

He concluded by emphasising that trade was a crucial factor in preventing wars and maintaining stability. "And part of the reason we did it was trade. I think of the eight, I would say five were because of trade. You know, the power of trade, the power of tariffs," he said.

"The tariffs have made us a very common nation because a lot of people aren't dying. I use it for purposes of stopping wars. I love stopping wars," Trump added.

However, India has consistently refuted the claims made by the US President, reiterating its long-standing position that any issues with Pakistan, including those related to Jammu and Kashmir, are to be resolved bilaterally between the two countries. (ANI)

