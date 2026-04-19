Trump, "complicit world" must end policies obstructing peace: Houthis threaten to close Bab al-Mandeb Strait

Sanaa [Yemen], April 19 (ANI): The Deputy Foreign Minister of the internationally unrecognised Houthi administration in Yemen Hussein al-Ezzi has warned that the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait could be shut if US President Donald Trump and what he called the "complicit world" do not end "all practices and policies that obstruct peace".

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In a post on X, Hussein al-Ezzi said, "If Sana'a decides to close the Bab al-Mandab, then all of mankind and jinn will be utterly powerless to open it."

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بقوة الله 👈 إذا قررت صنعاء إغلاق باب المندب فإن كل الإنس والجن سيكونون عاجزين تماماً عن فتحه ، ولذلك من الأفضل لترامب - والعالم المتواطيء - الإنهاء الفوري لكل الممارسات والسياسات المعيقة للسلام ، وإظهار الإحترام المطلوب لحقوق شعبنا وأمتنا . — حسين العزي (@hussinalezzi5) April 18, 2026

He added, "And therefore, it is best for Trump--and the complicit world--to immediately end all practices and policies that obstruct peace, and to show the respect required for the rights of our people and nation."

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According to Al Jazeera, Bab al-Mandeb connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and is a key shipping chokepoint that channels sea traffic towards the Suez Canal. It is 29km (18 miles) wide at its narrowest point, limiting traffic to two channels for inbound and outbound shipments.

It is one of the world's most important routes for global seaborne commodity shipments, particularly crude oil and other fuels from the Gulf to the Mediterranean, as well as commodities bound for Asia, including Russian oil, Al Jazeera reported.

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Meanwhile, in a significant show of diplomatic support, US President Donald Trump has issued a robust endorsement of Israel, characterising the nation as a premier strategic partner during periods of heightened regional instability.

In a recent statement shared via Truth Social, the Republican leader asserted that the Middle Eastern nation has "proven to be a GREAT Ally of the United States of America." Elaborating on the specific attributes of the partnership, he lauded the country as being "courageous, bold, loyal, and smart."

The President further suggested that Israel's military and strategic resolve sets it apart from other global actors. He maintained that the nation, "unlike others that have shown their true colours in a moment of conflict and stress", demonstrates a formidable combat spirit and "knows how to WIN".

These declarations arrive against a backdrop of intensifying friction involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The regional landscape remains fraught with complexities, particularly concerning negotiations over ceasefire protocols and the security of maritime operations within the "Strait of Hormuz".

While the communication stopped short of identifying specific nations, it appeared to establish a clear distinction between Israeli steadfastness and the perceived wavering of other international partners. Trump specifically alluded to certain allies who, in his assessment, have "shown their true colours" during the recent period of geopolitical pressure.

The situation has been further complicated by a dramatic move from Tehran. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has announced the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, citing the United States' decision to uphold a blockade of Iranian ports in what Tehran claims is a direct "violation of the conditions of the ongoing ceasefire", as reported by Iranian state media outlet Press TV.

In a formal communication issued on Saturday, the IRGC Navy clarified that, following the initial ceasefire declaration, the Islamic Republic had opted to permit the passage of non-military ships through the vital waterway via a "specific corridor designated by Tehran". However, this policy has been abruptly rescinded due to perceived American "aggression". (ANI)

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