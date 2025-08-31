DT
Home / World / Trump dispels health rumours, hits golf course in Virginia

Trump dispels health rumours, hits golf course in Virginia

ANI
Updated At : 10:50 AM Aug 31, 2025 IST
Virginia [US], August 31 (ANI): President Donald Trump spent part of Saturday on the golf course, dispelling speculation that health concerns had kept him away from public view for the past few days, The Hill reported.

The US President was seen at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, following several days without any public appearances on his official schedule. The gap prompted speculation online, which was further fueled after a photo showing bruises on his hand at a recent White House Cabinet meeting went viral.

Veteran journalist Laura Rozen has been tracking Trump's visibility in recent days through posts on social platform X, sparking public discussion on his absence from media interactions. On Saturday, she shared fresh images of him at his Virginia golf club, The Hill reported.

Vice President JD Vance earlier this week also reignited the health debate during an interview. He emphasised that while he is ready to step in if needed, he believes the president remains in "incredibly good health."

"Yes, terrible tragedies happen," Vance said. "But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people."

He added, "And if, God forbid, there's a terrible tragedy, I can't think of better on-the-job training than what I've gotten over the last 200 days."

The remarks come just over a year after Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed his ear during a campaign rally.

At 79, Trump became the oldest U.S. president ever sworn into office when he assumed the presidency again in January.

Health speculation was revived last month when White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed during a briefing that Trump had undergone tests for swelling in his legs and bruises on his hands, including the one seen in the widely shared photo.

Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition common among people over 70, in which veins have difficulty pushing blood back to the heart. The resulting bruises are often concealed with makeup.Vance and other Trump allies have dismissed the concerns, citing Trump's demanding work pace and energy, The Hill reported.

"He's the last person making phone calls at night, and he's the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning," the vice president remarked Wednesday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

