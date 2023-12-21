Trump disqualified from running for Prez over 2021 Capitol riots

Washington, December 20

In a stunning verdict, the Colorado Supreme Court has barred Donald Trump from running for President next year in the state citing his role in the unprecedented attack on the US Capitol in 2021 and ordered the exclusion of his name from the state’s Republican presidential primary ballot.

The disqualification of the 77-year-old former President on Tuesday was based on the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which says officials who take an oath to support the US Constitution are banned from future office if they “engaged in insurrection.” The 4-3 ruling by the seven-member Colorado Supreme Court does not apply outside the state.

Far-right leader gets 3 years in jail A former leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced on Tuesday to more than three years behind bars for joining a plot to attack the US Capitol nearly three years ago

Charles Donohoe was the second Proud Boy to plead guilty to conspiring with other group members to obstruct the January 6, 2021, joint session of Congress Haley, Ramaswamy oppose decision Indian-American presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday opposed the Supreme Court decision

Haley said “the last thing we want” is judges deciding who can and cannot be on the presidential ballot

Ramaswamy vowed to withdraw from Colorado Republican party primary ballot until Trump eligibility is restored

Trump is currently the front-runner in the Republican Party’s nomination process for the race for the White House in 2024. Trump’s campaign has vowed to appeal against the “flawed” ruling by the Supreme Court of Colorado in the US Supreme Court.

The Colorado Supreme Court upheld a trial judge’s decision that Trump engaged in the January 6, 2021, insurrection and also overturned her conclusion that the ban does not apply to the presidency.

The landmark decision from the divided top state court marks the first time a court has found Trump ineligible to return to the White House due to his conduct surrounding the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, CBS News reported.

Never before has a court determined that a presidential candidate is disqualified under the Civil War-era provision clause, it said. — PTI

Hindu Caucus opens

Republican lawmakers Pete Sessions and Elise Stefanim announced the inauguration of a Congressional Hindu Caucus to protect the interests of this religious minority and raise their issues in the US Congress

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Donald Trump #Supreme Court #United States of America USA #Washington