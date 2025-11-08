DT
Trump endorses candidate for Governor of Ohio Ramaswamy

Trump endorses candidate for Governor of Ohio Ramaswamy

ANI
Updated At : 09:35 AM Nov 08, 2025 IST
Ohio [US], November 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) extended his endorsement to Vivek Ramaswamy, candidate for Governor of Ohio.

Trump expressed strong confidence in Ramaswamy's ability to lead the state, describing him as a "special" candidate.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Vivek Ramaswamy is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio, a place I love and WON BIG, THREE TIMES, in 2016, 2020, and 2024! I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is something SPECIAL. He is Young, Strong, and Smart! Vivek is also a very good person, who truly loves our Country. As your next Governor, Vivek will fight tirelessly to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our now very Secure Border, SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, Advance Election Integrity, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment," he said.

"Vivek Ramaswamy will be a GREAT Governor of Ohio, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement - HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" he added.

Responding to the endorsement, Ramaswamy thanked Trump and expressed optimism about his campaign.

"Thank you, President Trump! Let's make Ohio greater than ever," he said in a post on X.

Ramaswamy said on November 5 that Republicans need to prioritise messages of affordability and avoid talking about "identity politics" if they want to win elections in the future, as per The Hill.

Ramaswamy, a biotech engineer and former presidential candidate, outlined what he sees as two key takeaways for Republicans after Democrats triumphed in key races across the country on election night.

"We got our a**es handed to us in New Jersey, Virginia and New York City. Democrats swept all three. There's two key lessons for Republicans. Listen carefully," the conservative media pundit said in a video posted on X.

Ramaswamy on Wednesday issued a stern warning to the Republican Party following Democrats' sweeping victories in key races across the United States. Speaking on X, Ramaswamy described the results as a wake-up call, urging the party to refocus on economic issues and abandon identity politics. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

