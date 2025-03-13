Trump envoy Steve Witkoff lands in Moscow with US delegation for Ukraine talks

Moscow [Russia], March 13 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on Thursday, Russian state media reported.

The Gulfstream G650 jet plane had taken off from Doha's Hamad International Airport and around 8:40 GMT, entered Russian airspace from the direction of Latvia, TASS reported citing flightrader tracking data.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the US negotiators on the Ukrainian settlement were flying to Russia, with relevant contacts scheduled for today, according to the Russian state-run news agency report.

On March 12, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Witkoff would travel to Moscow to discuss the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. Various media outlets stated that Witkoff will meet with high-level Russian officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The development comes amid Russia's claims of having recaptured key towns in Kursk region from Ukraine.

Earlier today,.Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Russia is paying attention to the incoming signals, noting Washington's positive rhetoric and supporting "a positive, constructive attitude aimed at peace, cooperation, and mutual understanding, both from the current US administration and from any side, wherever that may come from"

In a recent interview to US bloggers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had said that the US delegation during talks with the Russian side in Riyadh had stated that Washington wants normal relations with Moscow and is ready for serious negotiations.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that "it's up to Russia now" as his administration presses Moscow to agree to a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire that Ukraine said it would support, as per the Al-Jazeera.

The news outlet reported that top Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov had told state television that he had spoken to US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz to outline Russia's position on the ceasefire proposal.

TASS reported that Russia will appoint special negotiators to discuss Ukraine-related matters with US delegates, the Russian Presidential aide said. (ANI)

