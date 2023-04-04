Donald Trump flies to NY for court surrender

New York, April 3
A plane carrying former US President Donald Trump flew from a Florida airport bound for New York City on Monday as he prepared to face charges stemming from an investigation into hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election.
With New York taking security precautions and the mayor telling any potential rabble-rousers to behave, Trump was due to surrender at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday and will likely be fingerprinted prior to appearing before a judge for an arraignment where he will plead not guilty.
“WITCH HUNT, as our once great Country is going to HELL!” Trump posted on social media before departing.
Trump said earlier on social media he would go to Trump Tower in Manhattan after arriving in New York, then would head to the courthouse on Tuesday morning. — Reuters
