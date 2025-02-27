Washington DC [US], February 27 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has sparked controversy by posting an AI-generated video on his Truth Social account, portraying Gaza as a luxury resort, CNN reported.

As per the CNN report, the video, which features a golden statue of Trump, a hummus-eating, dancing Elon Musk, and American and Israeli leaders relaxing on a beach, promotes his proposal to expel 2.1 million Palestinians and transform Gaza into a "Riviera" owned by the US.

"No more tunnels, no more fear," a voice sings over a dance beat. "Trump Gaza is finally here!"

According to CNN, Trump has proposed expelling 2.1 million Palestinians from Gaza and turning the enclave into a "Riviera" that would be owned by the US. The West Bank-based Palestinian Authority has condemned the proposal, calling it a "serious violation of international law."

PA Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shaheen earlier this month said: "We have tried displacement before, and it will not happen again," referring to the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced during the Arab-Israeli war of 1948, which led to the creation of Israel.

The video begins with barefoot Palestinian children walking through the rubble of Gaza. A title card asks, "What's next?" They are then shown approaching a futuristic skyline along Gaza's coast, CNN report said.

"Donald's coming to set you free," a voice sings. "Trump Gaza shining bright. Golden future, a brand-new light. Feast and dance. The deed is done."

The video includes bearded and bikini-clad belly dancers, a child holding a golden balloon shaped like Trump's head, and Elon Musk dancing on a beach under a shower of US dollars.

It ends with Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sipping drinks on a beach.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/114068387897265338

In a statement, Gaza's Hamas-run Government Media Office denounced the video as "disgraceful," CNN reported.

"This video and its degrading content reflect the deeply rooted racist colonial mindset that seeks to distort reality and justify the occupation's crimes," CNN quoted Gaza Director-General Ismail Al-Thawabtah as saying.

"By portraying Gaza as if it were a land without a people, this desperate attempt aims to legitimise the ongoing ethnic cleansing carried out by the Israeli occupation with clear American support," the Gaza Director-General said.

It remains unclear whether Trump intends to act on his proposal, CNN reported.

Arab leaders met in Riyadh on Friday for the first time to discuss a response to Trump's plan. They are set to meet again in Cairo on 4 March and may present their position to Trump at a later date, according to CNN.

Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected the idea of an independent Palestinian state and has endorsed Trump's proposal for US ownership of Gaza. (ANI)

