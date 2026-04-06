"Trump going by Hollywood script war": Foreign expert Waiel Awwad

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Foreign expert Waiel Awwad said that US President Donald Trump does not even understand that Washington's interest in the Gulf region is at "risk, and is "going by a Hollywood script war", noting the heavy losses suffered by the US army during the conflict.

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Speaking with ANI, Foreign Expert Waiel Awwad also claimed support for the Iranian regime has been growing amid the continuous US-Israel attacks.

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"President Trump is going by a Hollywood script war. He does not even understand that the American interest in the region is at risk, and more than 13 military bases of the United States in the region have been obliterated by Iran... Most of the Iranian opposition are refusing, objecting and condemning this American attack on the people, and many of them have been coming back to Iran, and they said we wanted to fight the American forces," Waiel Awwad said.

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Further speaking about the rescue mission of pilots following the downing of an F-15 fighter jet by Iran, Waiel Awwad said, "It is a very positive development for President Trump if he has been able to rescue both the pilots because he knows that any kind of an arrest by the Iranian will put him in deep trouble because that's the issue he's been avoiding and trying not to get any American Marines get captured or killed by Iran so the war can continue."

US President Donald Trump confirmed that the military rescued the second F-15 crew member, who went missing after Iran downed the jet at Isfahan.

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump called it the "most daring" search and rescue operation for the US military, stating that the government will "not leave a warfighter behind". He also stated that the crew member sustained injuries.

"We got him! My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now safe and sound! This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue," Trump stated in his post. (ANI)

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