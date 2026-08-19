Trump hails India’s voter IDs in push for US poll overhaul

US President Donald Trump has invoked India’s massive electoral exercise to make a fresh pitch for tighter voting rules in the United States, citing voter identification and the scale of Indian elections as he urged Congress to pass the proposed Save America Act.

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“Earlier this month, India’s Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, asked our administration: How can you have elections in the US without a valid photo ID?” Trump said in a post on his social media platform.

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“India’s last election had 64,60,00,000 voters. Less than 1 per cent voted by mail, and every single voter had to have a valid photo identity document. We need to pass the Save America Act now!” he added.

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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor echoed the President, writing that Trump was “absolutely correct” and arguing that the scale of India’s election demonstrated the feasibility of requiring identification at the ballot box.

Take Gyanesh Kumar, EVMs to US:Congress' Khera

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera on Tuesday turned US President Donald Trump’s praise of India’s voter ID system back on him, saying, “Dear (Donald Trump), please take Gyanesh Kumar Gupta to America and keep him there. We will send our EVMs too by the next available flight.”