Washington DC [US], February 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her coalition on what he described as a "landslide victory" in Japan's general election, calling the outcome historic and praising her leadership.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Coalition on a LANDSLIDE Victory in today's very important Vote." He described Takaichi as "a highly respected and very popular Leader" and said her decision to call an election had "paid off big time."

Trump noted that Takaichi's party now commands a two-thirds supermajority in the legislature, terming it "a HISTORIC TWO THIRDS SUPERMAJORITY -- the first time since World War II." He added, "It was my Honor to Endorse you and your Coalition. I wish you Great Success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda."

Commending Japanese voters, Trump said the "wonderful people of Japan" had voted with enthusiasm and would "always have my strong support."

US President Donald Trump on Sunday endorsed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as Japan held a crucial legislative election.

Trump said he was looking forward to welcoming Takaichi to the White House on March 19, recalling his recent visit to Japan, during which he and his delegation were "extremely impressed" with her leadership.

Highlighting bilateral cooperation, Trump pointed to close coordination between Washington and Tokyo on national security and trade. He said the United States and Japan have worked together on "a very substantial Trade Deal, one that strongly benefits both Countries."

In a direct endorsement of a foreign leader during an election, Trump declared, "As President of the United States of America, it is my Honor to give a Complete and Total Endorsement of her, and what her highly respected Coalition is representing."

He concluded the message with a strong vote of confidence in the Japanese leader, writing in capital letters, "SHE WILL NOT LET THE PEOPLE OF JAPAN DOWN!" and wished voters luck ahead of what he called their "very important Sunday Vote."

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) won a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives in Sunday's general election, handing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi a decisive mandate to advance her conservative policy agenda, Kyodo News reported.

Crossing the two-thirds threshold of 310 seats in the 465-member lower house allows the LDP to pursue constitutional revision and pass legislation even if it is rejected by the upper House of Councillors, where the ruling coalition remains in a minority. The LDP is the first party in postwar Japan to achieve such a margin, according to Kyodo News.

The landslide result marks a sharp increase from the party's pre-election strength of 198 seats and was widely attributed to Takaichi's personal popularity. The LDP and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), will together command a dominant presence in the chamber, reinforcing Takaichi's position after she took office in October.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's upcoming visit to Washington, her first since taking office, will precede US President Donald Trump's planned April trip to China, as Beijing has taken an increasingly hard-line stance over her comments on a potential crisis in the Taiwan Strait, Kyodo News reported.

Trump has repeatedly praised Japan's commitment to making large-scale investments in the United States, a key element of a trade deal reached last summer following his tariff threats against Tokyo, Kyodo News said.

Since her early days in office, Trump has publicly lauded Takaichi, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, describing her as a protegee of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with whom he forged a close personal relationship during his first term.

On Sunday, the US State Department said the administration looks forward to advancing " U.S. security and economic priorities, as well as our shared interests, in the Indo-Pacific and globally" with Japan, Kyodo News reported.

A State Department spokesperson described the US-Japan alliance as "the cornerstone of peace, security and prosperity" in the region, adding that it "has never been stronger," according to Kyodo News. (ANI)

