Trump hails Supreme Court ruling limiting injunctions as landmark win for executive power

Washington [US], June 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump celebrated a major victory on Friday after the Supreme Court limited the ability of federal judges to impose nationwide injunctions, a decision that could expand his executive power, CNN reported.

Advertisement

Trump, who has often criticized unelected judges for blocking his policies, saw the ruling as a form of vindication. "Thanks to this decision, we can now promptly file to proceed with these numerous policies and those that have been wrongly enjoined on a nationwide basis," Trump said during an hourlong press conference at the White House. The case in question stemmed from a challenge related to birthright citizenship, though the broader impact of the ruling centers on presidential authority, CNN noted.

The decision marked a high point in what Trump described as one of the most consequential weeks of his second administration. According to a senior Israeli military official, Trump also launched military strikes on Iran during the same period. Trump took the podium Friday wearing a confident smile, thanking the court and singling out Justice Amy Coney Barrett--whom he had previously criticized--for writing the majority opinion. "I want to thank Justice Barrett, who wrote the opinion brilliantly, as well as Chief Justice Roberts and Justices Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Thomas. Great people," Trump said.

Advertisement

In the ruling, Barrett wrote, "When a court concludes the executive branch has acted unlawfully, the answer is not for the court to exceed its power too." Trump, according to CNN, cited the opinion as support for his long-standing position against nationwide judicial overreach. White House officials indicated that the ruling would allow Trump to advance policies that were previously blocked, including defunding sanctuary cities, freezing refugee resettlement, and suspending taxpayer-funded transgender medical care.

Trump's Attorney General Pam Bondi, speaking alongside him, said, "These injunctions have allowed district court judges to be emperors. They vetoed all of President Trump's power, and they cannot do that. This has been a bipartisan problem that has lasted five presidential terms. Five different presidents and it has ended today."

Advertisement

According to CNN, Trump's allies had previously expressed frustration with Barrett's rulings, saying she did not align with expectations set during her nomination. However, Friday's ruling--decided by the six conservative justices on the court, all of whom Trump has publicly supported--delivered one of the most significant legal victories of his term so far.

As Trump prepares for the second half of his first year back in office, he faces additional legislative hurdles. He spent the weekend in Washington instead of traveling to Bedminster, New Jersey, as Senate Republicans continue to negotiate a sweeping tax-and-spending bill. The bill includes major elements of Trump's domestic agenda and has faced internal GOP criticism over proposed cuts to Medicaid and rural hospital funding.

Despite concerns, Trump remained firm. "It's a great bill. It's a popular bill," he said. "But we'll get no Democrats, only because they don't want to vote for Trump." CNN reported that while Republican pollsters have warned about potential political fallout, Trump continues to push for the bill's passage before July 4. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)