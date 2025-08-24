Washington, DC [US], August 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump, along with other world leaders, sent messages of support to Ukraine, praising the nation's courage as it celebrates its 34th Independence Day, CNN reported.

Trump sent a letter to Ukraine saying the United States believes in its future as an independent state.

The letter was shared on X by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who delivered a resolute message: "We will not lose".

Despite international support, Ukraine and Russia continue to exchange strikes. Russian officials claim that a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, damaging a transformer, as per CNN.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the Russian claims.

World leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Britain's King Charles III and Pope Leo XIV, also delivered messages to mark the day.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney took the occasion to make his first official visit to Ukraine, stating on X that his country's support for Kyiv is "unwavering, and we are with you every step of the way in your fight to defend your sovereignty."

According to CNN, Keith Kellogg, the Trump administration's Russia-Ukraine envoy, also attended Kyiv's Independence Day ceremony on Sunday.

Trump's message comes days after the US leader said he will give Putin "a couple of weeks," further extending his deadline for potential consequences against Moscow after urging the Russian leader to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart in hopes of ending the war.

"The people of Ukraine have an unbreakable spirit, and your country's courage inspires many. As you mark this important day, know the United States respects your fight, honours your sacrifices, and believes in your future as an independent nation, "Trump wrote in a letter.

"Now is the moment to bring an end to the senseless killing. The United States supports a negotiated settlement that leads to a durable, lasting peace that ends the bloodshed and safeguards Ukraine's sovereignty and dignity," Trump added.

Zelenskyy thanked Trump for his message and delivered his own address to Ukrainians, saying the country would still be celebrating its Independence Day a hundred years from now.

"Ukraine is stronger and has self-respect. And Ukraine does not wait for gestures of goodwill, but it has its own will to put into life what is necessary for us," he said.

"This is the Ukraine of today. And such a Ukraine will never again be forced in history to endure the shame that the Russians call a 'compromise.' We need a just peace. Our future will be decided by us alone. And the world knows it," he added. (ANI)

