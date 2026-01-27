DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Trump hails Venezuela's release of political prisoners as "powerful humanitarian gesture"

Trump hails Venezuela's release of political prisoners as "powerful humanitarian gesture"

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:05 AM Jan 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington, DC [US], January 27 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) welcomed the ongoing release of political prisoners in Venezuela, saying the process was "gaining speed" and describing it as a "powerful humanitarian gesture" by Caracas.

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "I am pleased to report that Venezuela is releasing its Political Prisoners at a rapid rate, which rate will be increasing over the coming short period of time." He also expressed appreciation for Caracas's cooperation, stating, "I'd like to thank the leadership of Venezuela for agreeing to this powerful humanitarian gesture!"

Advertisement

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/115963679718287297

Advertisement

Trump's remarks came as more than 100 political prisoners were freed on Sunday in Venezuela, with detainees continuing to be released gradually under pressure from the United States, according to the non-governmental organisation Foro Penal.

According to France 24, Foro Penal said on social media, "At Foro Penal we have verified 104 releases of political prisoners in Venezuela today," after earlier reporting that 80 political prisoners had been freed on the same day.

Advertisement

As the releases continued, Foro Penal director Alfredo Romero said the organisation was verifying the identities of those freed from prisons across the country, while Foro Penal attorney Gonzalo Himiob said the initial releases had taken place in the early hours of the day.

"This figure is not yet definitive and could increase as we proceed with verifications," Himiob said, according to France 24.

The developments follow commitments by the government of Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez, who took power after leftist president Nicolas Maduro was captured by US special forces early this month, and has promised to release a "large number" of the hundreds of Maduro opponents languishing in prison, France 24 reported.

Addressing oil workers in Venezuela's eastern state of Anzoategui on Sunday, Rodriguez struck a confident tone, saying, "Enough orders from Washington on politicians in Venezuela. Let Venezuelan politics resolve our differences and internal conflicts. Enough of foreign powers." She added, "It has cost this republic dearly to have to face the consequences of fascism, of extremism in our country."

Despite the ongoing releases, authorities in Caracas said 626 detainees have been freed since December, though Foro Penal has recorded only about half that number over the same period, according to France 24.

Against this backdrop, Venezuela's political opposition and human rights groups have criticised the slow pace of the process, while families of detainees have been camped outside prisons awaiting their release. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts