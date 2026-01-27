Washington, DC [US], January 27 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) welcomed the ongoing release of political prisoners in Venezuela, saying the process was "gaining speed" and describing it as a "powerful humanitarian gesture" by Caracas.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "I am pleased to report that Venezuela is releasing its Political Prisoners at a rapid rate, which rate will be increasing over the coming short period of time." He also expressed appreciation for Caracas's cooperation, stating, "I'd like to thank the leadership of Venezuela for agreeing to this powerful humanitarian gesture!"

Trump's remarks came as more than 100 political prisoners were freed on Sunday in Venezuela, with detainees continuing to be released gradually under pressure from the United States, according to the non-governmental organisation Foro Penal.

According to France 24, Foro Penal said on social media, "At Foro Penal we have verified 104 releases of political prisoners in Venezuela today," after earlier reporting that 80 political prisoners had been freed on the same day.

As the releases continued, Foro Penal director Alfredo Romero said the organisation was verifying the identities of those freed from prisons across the country, while Foro Penal attorney Gonzalo Himiob said the initial releases had taken place in the early hours of the day.

"This figure is not yet definitive and could increase as we proceed with verifications," Himiob said, according to France 24.

The developments follow commitments by the government of Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez, who took power after leftist president Nicolas Maduro was captured by US special forces early this month, and has promised to release a "large number" of the hundreds of Maduro opponents languishing in prison, France 24 reported.

Addressing oil workers in Venezuela's eastern state of Anzoategui on Sunday, Rodriguez struck a confident tone, saying, "Enough orders from Washington on politicians in Venezuela. Let Venezuelan politics resolve our differences and internal conflicts. Enough of foreign powers." She added, "It has cost this republic dearly to have to face the consequences of fascism, of extremism in our country."

Despite the ongoing releases, authorities in Caracas said 626 detainees have been freed since December, though Foro Penal has recorded only about half that number over the same period, according to France 24.

Against this backdrop, Venezuela's political opposition and human rights groups have criticised the slow pace of the process, while families of detainees have been camped outside prisons awaiting their release. (ANI)

