Trump hits back at CNN, MS NOW, Politico after lawsuit over White House access, says media outlets “shouldn’t be allowed access”

New York [US], September 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has hit back at CNN, MS NOW and Politico after the three news organisations sued his administration over their exclusion from the White House, arguing that outlets he accuses of publishing false or defamatory reports “shouldn’t be allowed access” to the Oval Office.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised the lawsuit and questioned the decision by US District Judge Timothy Kelly, who was appointed to the federal bench during Trump's first term. The case was assigned to Kelly after CNN, MS NOW and Politico sought court intervention to restore their White House press access.

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“As expected, Fake News CNN, Politico ... and MSNOW ... have brought suit to gain access to the White House, and your President, ME!” Trump said.

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Referring to Judge Kelly, Trump said he was “sadly, appointed by ‘TRUMP’” and suggested his administration would appeal if the court ruled against it.

“In other words, almost without question and, as usual, we’ll go for appeal because Fake News people and publications that only write negatively, and who violate our National Security by writing false and defamatory stories with unknown ‘sources,’ shouldn’t be allowed access to the most important Office anywhere in the World,” Trump said.

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The President said the Oval Office should be treated with “Decorum, Respect, and Dignity” and accused the three organisations of distorting his record and coverage of his administration.

“FAKE NEWS IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY, and I will do whatever is necessary to make sure that the U.S.A. thrives,” Trump said.

The comments came after CNN, MS NOW and Politico filed a joint lawsuit on Monday challenging the administration's decision to bar their journalists from the White House. The organisations said the restrictions violated their First Amendment rights and sought emergency relief to restore their press credentials.

The dispute escalated after reporters from the three organisations were denied entry to the White House over the weekend, with their press badges disabled or confiscated. CNN was also removed from its scheduled role in the White House television pool, which provides shared coverage of presidential events.

The White House has defended the decision, saying the First Amendment protects the media's right to publish but does not guarantee individual outlets a White House hard pass, briefing-room seat or place in the press pool.

“Access has always been a privilege — and President Trump is applying that rule,” the White House said in its statement.

The administration also cited previous instances in which Democratic administrations restricted access to conservative media outlets and pointed to earlier disputes involving Fox News and other journalists.

The three media organisations, however, have argued that the government cannot selectively deny access because officials object to the content of their reporting. In their joint statement, they said the government should not decide “what the press reports or publishes.”

The case has drawn attention to the broader dispute over presidential press access and the limits of executive control over journalists covering the White House. Judge Kelly previously handled a lawsuit involving former CNN correspondent Jim Acosta during Trump's first administration.

The legal battle is unfolding as Trump travels to New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)