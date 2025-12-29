Trump holds 'positive' talks with Putin post Zelenskyy meet

Washington DC [US], December 29 (ANI): White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump on Monday had a positive call with Russian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Ukraine.

In a crisp post on X, Leavitt did not reveal further details.

She said, "President Trump has concluded a positive call with President Putin concerning Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that he was developing a sequencing plan with the US.

"We have been developing a sequencing plan with the US: the sequence of actions - our strategy is to move step by step - when and what we want to finalize and coordinate with our partners," he said.

"First and foremost, we now want to hold a meeting at the national security advisors' level in the coming days. Rustem Umerov has already reached out to the advisors - American and European. And I believe that this meeting will be held in Ukraine," he added.

Zelenskyy then said that he will discuss these points with European partners.

"Next, we will prepare all documents at the advisors' level, and then there will be a meeting at the level of European leaders initially with Ukraine, in an expanded format, including the Coalition of the Willing plus. And this meeting will take place. I began discussing it immediately after my meeting with President Trump. I have already reached out to President Macron and several other partners, and I will continue these consultations," he said.

Zelenskyy said that he was planning to discuss these issues in a multilateral meeting with Trump and other European allies.

"At this meeting, we will finalize the documents at the level of leaders. And we will prepare for a meeting with President Trump and European leaders. We are all seriously committed to ensuring that these meetings take place in January. And after that, if everything proceeds step by step, there will then be a meeting in one format or another with the Russians. We are ready for the relevant formats that we have already discussed," he said.

Zelenskyy then said that these security guarantees were meant for a period of 15 years as of now, and that he was pushing for an extension.

"Our teams have discussed this, and yesterday we agreed with the President of the United States that we will have strong security guarantees from the United States. At present, they are not permanent. In the documents, the guarantees are set for 15 years, with the possibility of extension. I raised this issue with the President. I told him that our war has already been going on for more than a decade, and therefore, we would very much like the guarantees to last longer," he said.

"We would like to consider the possibility of 30, 40, or 50 years. It would then become a historic decision by President Trump. The President said that the U.S. would consider it," he added.

Zelenskyy added that he got confirmed strong security guarantees from Trump.

"What did we achieve during our meeting with President Trump? The President of the United States confirmed strong security guarantees. He confirmed the details that had been developed up to this point by our negotiating teams regarding these security guarantees, and he confirmed that they would be put to a vote by the United States Congress. This is a very strong agreement," he said.

"Second, we discussed a package of support for Ukraine's recovery after the war ends. An economic package. This includes the entry of American business, special conditions for Ukraine's development and reconstruction, and the development of a free trade agreement with the United States. The President of the United States also confirmed this. And we are very close to another result in the 20-point plan," he added. (ANI)

