President Donald Trump gave Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, a frosty welcome to the White House on Tuesday, saying on social media just before his arrival that the United States doesn't need “ANYTHING” from its northern neighbour.

“I very much want to work with him, but cannot understand one simple TRUTH — Why is America subsidising Canada by $200 Billion Dollars a year, in addition to giving them FREE Military Protection, and many other things?” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“We don't need their Cars, we don't need their Energy, we don't need their Lumber, we don't need ANYTHING they have, other than their friendship, which hopefully we will always maintain.”

Advertisement

The president added that his inquiry about why the US needs anything from Canada “will be, most likely, my only question of consequence”.

It's a claim that defies the underlying economic data as the United States depends on oil produced in Canada, in addition to an array of other goods that cross-border trade has helped to make more affordable in ways that benefit growth.

Advertisement

Carney won the job of prime minister by promising to confront the increased aggression shown by Trump, even as he has preserved the calm demeanour of an economist who has led the central banks of both Canada and the United Kingdom.

Trump has shattered a decades-old alliance by saying he wants to make Canada the 51st US state and levying steep tariffs against an essential partner in the manufacturing of autos and the supply of oil, electricity and other goods.

The outrage provoked by Trump enabled Carney's Liberal Party to score a stunning comeback victory last month as the ongoing trade war and attacks on Canadian sovereignty have outraged voters.