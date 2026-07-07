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Home / World / Trump lands in Ankara for NATO summit, recieves welcome by Turkish President Erdogen

Trump lands in Ankara for NATO summit, recieves welcome by Turkish President Erdogen

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ANI
Updated At : 06:28 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Ankara [Turkey], July 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) touched down in Ankara, ahead of the NATO summit. He recieved a ceremonial welcome by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Etimesgut Air Base.

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The White House shared visuals from Trump's arrival and wrote, "President Donald J. Trump Arrives in Turkey and is greeted by the President, @RTErdogan, ahead of the NATO summit."

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The high-profile NATO summit, scheduled for July 7-8, comes amid ongoing tensions within the alliance regarding defence spending, burden-sharing, and the US role in European security.

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White House Spokesperson Anna Kelly stated that Trump will also hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the Summit.

"The President will participate in a NATO Leaders' Social Dinner. On Wednesday, President Trump will participate in an official welcome and family photo, followed by a NATO Leaders' working session. That afternoon, President Trump will participate in bilateral meetings with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and President al-Sharaa of the Syrian Arab Republic. Finally, the President will hold a press conference before departing from Ankara. He will arrive back at the White House on Wednesday evening," the statement said.

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For years, many other NATO allies eyed Turkey with suspicion for buying a Russian air defence system, attacking Western-backed Kurdish forces in Syria and stalling Sweden's bid to join the alliance, the Washington Post reported.

But now, as Trump has flipped the perspective by calling NATO a 'paper tiger' and saying he's only attending this year's summit for Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It is the latest sign of rocky relations between Trump and his European 'allies'.

"Ankara's international visibility will increase more than ever before, and our capital will make a name for itself as a centre of global diplomacy," Erdogan told a recent meeting of his AK Party," Washington Post quoted.

Trump has endorsed Erdogan in recent weeks, calling him "a friend of mine" and a "hell of a leader." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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