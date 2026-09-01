Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 1 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump has lauded Bangladesh government for its decision to purchase Boeing aircraft and said he looked forward to meeting Prime Minister Tarique Rahman "in not too distant future".

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In a letter to Rehman, Trump also said that people of Bangladesh have a bright future under his leadership.

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"I just received your letter concerning the purchase of Boeing Aircraft, and I very much appreciate your decision of purchase. Boeing will not let you down, and I will not forget. Thank you very much for your attention to this matter, and I look forward to meeting you in the not too distant future", Trump said in the letter accessed by ANI.

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"Please give my warmest regards and love to the people of Bangladesh. They have been through much but, under your leadership, I feel certain that they, and your Country itself, will have a very bright future!" the US President added.

Earlier, Trump's envoy on South and Central Asia Affairs and US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor also referred to Bangladesh's decision to buy Boeing aircraft.

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"President Trump is the Greatest JOBS President in American History. He works tirelessly every day to create millions of high-paying Jobs, drive Trillions of Dollars in Investment, and reinvigorate our Economy," he said in a post on X.

"Just this week, President Trump and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh made another incredible Deal, with Bangladesh committing to spend Billions of Dollars to buy more Boeing Aircraft, significantly increasing their initial order. Our President is Making America, and our partners, Great Again!", Gor added.

Bangladesh is buying aircraft from US company Boeing, Bangladesh's Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat said earlier.

"Trump has asked one thing from our Prime Minister, that is, 'use our Boeings'. We are doing it, we are buying them. We are buying 14 Boeings, and we will lease more," he said.

The aircraft deal amounts to $3.7 billion or Tk 454.08 million (at an exchange rate of Tk 122.73 per dollar), local media reported. Boeing will supply these aircraft to Biman in stages between 2031 and 2035, according to bdnews24.com. (ANI)

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