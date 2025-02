Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump is living in a Russian “disinformation space” regarding his previous day's comments about the Ukrainian leader's approval rating.

Trump said at Mar-a-Lago that Zelenskyy's rating stood at 4 per cent.

Zelenskyy replied in a news conference in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv that “we have seen this disinformation. We understand that it is coming from Russia”.

He said that Trump “lives in this disinformation space”.