Trump makes Netanyahu apologise to Qatar for strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday apologised to Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for a military strike targeting Hamas officials in the emirate that infuriated Arab leaders and triggered rare condemnation by the US. Netanyahu called al Thani during his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

The two leaders held critical talks aimed at ending the war in Gaza and developing a US plan on post-war governance in the war-battered Palestinian territory. The White House talks between Netanyahu and Trump come at a tenuous moment. Israel is increasingly isolated, losing support from many countries that were long its steadfast allies. At home, Netanyahu's governing coalition appears more fragile than ever. And the White House is showing signs of impatience.

The question now is whether Trump, who has offered steadfast backing to Netanyahu throughout the war, will change his tone and turn up the pressure on Israel to wind down the conflict.

As he welcomed Netanyahu to the White House, Trump responded affirmatively when asked by reporters whether he was confident a deal would be soon reached to end the fighting between Israel and Hamas. "I am. I'm very confident," Trump said.

Earlier, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt urged both sides to finalise an agreement to bring an end to the nearly two-year old war in Gaza. "Ultimately the president knows when you get to a good deal, both sides are going to leave a little bit unhappy," Leavitt told reporters. "But we need this conflict to end."

Trump and Netanyahu are first holding talks with aides in the Oval Office and over a private lunch. A joint press conference is expected later.

Meanwhile, Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, said Palestinian officials stood ready to work with Trump and Arab countries in bringing an end to the war.

"Let us not delay a single minute more in doing what is necessary for this just peace to replace the unbearable reality of today," Mansour said during a Security Council meeting on the West Asia.

Trump joined forces with Netanyahu during Israel's brief war with Iran in June, ordering US stealth bombers to strike three nuclear sites, and he's supported the Israeli leader during his corruption trial, describing the case as a "witch hunt." But the relationship has become more tense lately. Trump was frustrated by Israel's failed strike this month on Hamas officials in Qatar.