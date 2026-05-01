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Home / World / Trump moves fleet of ammo-laden planes to Israel as Pakistan hands US revised Iran plan

Trump moves fleet of ammo-laden planes to Israel as Pakistan hands US revised Iran plan

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Agencies
Washington, Updated At : 12:48 AM May 19, 2026 IST
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US President Donald Trump
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Dozens of US planes carrying ammunition from bases in Germany landed in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, reported Al Jazeera, citing Israel’s Channel 13. This raised suspicion over Washington’s intention to launch fresh waves of strikes on Iran, further escalating the West Asia conflict.

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Meanwhile, peace mediator Pakistan had shared with the United States a revised proposal from Iran to end the war, a Pakistani source said on Monday, warning that the sides “don't have much time” to narrow their differences.

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The Israeli broadcaster has said the military activity in the past 24 hours was part of preparations to resume the war on Iran. This comes as US President Trump issued a fresh warning to Iran as negotiations remained deadlocked over uranium stockpiles, sanctions relief and war compensation following months of conflict across West Asia.

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Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei later confirmed that Tehran’s views had been “conveyed to the American side through Pakistan”, but gave no details.

Washington has urged Tehran to dismantle its nuclear programme and lift an effective blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supply. Iran has demanded compensation for war damage, an end to a US blockade of Iranian ports and a halt to fighting on all fronts, including in Lebanon, where Israel is battling the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.

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Trump said the “clock is ticking for Iran”, adding that “they better get moving fast or there won’t be anything left of them”. He is expected to meet top national security advisers on Tuesday to discuss options for resuming military action, Axios reported.

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