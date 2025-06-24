DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for his role in Israel-Iran ceasefire

Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for his role in Israel-Iran ceasefire

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:55 PM Jun 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): A Republican lawmaker has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him with brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran and preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Fox News reported. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., in a letter to the Nobel Committee, called Trump's role "extraordinary and historic."

Advertisement

According to Fox News, Carter stated that Trump had helped end "the armed conflict between Israel and Iran and prevent the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet."

Trump had declared on Monday that the "12 Day War" was coming to an end, with a ceasefire scheduled to take effect overnight Tuesday. The hostilities began when Israel launched a preemptive strike on Iran, citing its advancing nuclear weapons programme. The conflict escalated with both sides exchanging rocket fire, and the US conducting airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

Advertisement

Iran retaliated on Monday by firing rockets at a US air base in Qatar, though the attack was preceded by a warning to both American and Qatari officials. No injuries were reported.

"President Trump's influence was instrumental in forging a swift agreement that many believed to be impossible," Carter wrote. "President Trump also took bold, decisive actions to halt Iran's nuclear ambitions and ensure that the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism remains incapable of acquiring a nuclear weapon."

Advertisement

He added that Trump's leadership embodied the ideals of the Nobel Peace Prize--"the pursuit of peace, the prevention of war, and the advancement of international harmony." Carter praised Trump for showing "both courage and clarity," and said the ceasefire brought a "rare glimpse of hope."

Trump also shared the news on his social media platform Truth Social, posting a screenshot of the Fox News article and the letter submitted to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/114738897443252470

Fox News noted that this is not Trump's first nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. Earlier this year, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., nominated Trump, citing the global impact of his 2024 re-election victory.

According to the Nobel Prize website, 338 candidates have been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize so far. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts