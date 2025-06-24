Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for his role in Israel-Iran ceasefire

Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): A Republican lawmaker has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him with brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran and preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Fox News reported. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., in a letter to the Nobel Committee, called Trump's role "extraordinary and historic."

According to Fox News, Carter stated that Trump had helped end "the armed conflict between Israel and Iran and prevent the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet."

Trump had declared on Monday that the "12 Day War" was coming to an end, with a ceasefire scheduled to take effect overnight Tuesday. The hostilities began when Israel launched a preemptive strike on Iran, citing its advancing nuclear weapons programme. The conflict escalated with both sides exchanging rocket fire, and the US conducting airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.

Iran retaliated on Monday by firing rockets at a US air base in Qatar, though the attack was preceded by a warning to both American and Qatari officials. No injuries were reported.

"President Trump's influence was instrumental in forging a swift agreement that many believed to be impossible," Carter wrote. "President Trump also took bold, decisive actions to halt Iran's nuclear ambitions and ensure that the world's largest state sponsor of terrorism remains incapable of acquiring a nuclear weapon."

He added that Trump's leadership embodied the ideals of the Nobel Peace Prize--"the pursuit of peace, the prevention of war, and the advancement of international harmony." Carter praised Trump for showing "both courage and clarity," and said the ceasefire brought a "rare glimpse of hope."

Trump also shared the news on his social media platform Truth Social, posting a screenshot of the Fox News article and the letter submitted to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/114738897443252470

Fox News noted that this is not Trump's first nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. Earlier this year, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., nominated Trump, citing the global impact of his 2024 re-election victory.

According to the Nobel Prize website, 338 candidates have been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize so far. (ANI)

