Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March (ANI): Former Indian diplomat Anil Trigunayat said that the spat between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump was "not conducive to diplomacy", and it would have been more mature to sort the differences between the leaders.

In an interview with ANI, Trigunayat said that President Trump wants to end the war, which is a "good thing".

"Well, I think what we witnessed on the television, should have been in camera. That would have been more mature diplomatic parlance for airing the differences, if any, between the two sides. President Trump, being against the war, has been telling it that he wants to end this war. He has been trying to work on it. He's been trying to tell also President Zelenskyy as well as President Putin that the war has been a disastrous for all sides. And he's not for war, which is a very good thing," he said.

Advertisement

Trigunayat added that Zelenskyy faced certain personal issues with Trump in the past, and is now feeling perhaps cornered because of the same.

"We also maintain that this is not in need of war, as the Prime Minister said. So, what President Zelenskyy perhaps feeling cornered, came out and did something which you would do on the streets or in a brawl. I mean, I think that it's not conducive to diplomacy and he's perhaps going to be more on the receiving end now going forward, although we have seen that what President Zelenskyy and President Trump for quite some time have had a personal issue as well. There we have seen it. It's happening now. It's been happening before, and even when he was there earlier first term also he wanted him to take care of the, some of the President Biden's family member, his son, which was not done," he said.

Advertisement

Trigunayat also told ANI that this was a divisive and unpalatable politics, wherein Trump is trying to impose his views on people.

"And so I think that, we are looking at a very divisive, a very acute, and very unpalatable kind of politics and diplomatic discourse between the leaders we have seen a lot of this with President Trump's interactions with other leaders. He has a view. he wants to push that view and but ending the war is definitely a lot of objective, but it should be fair. And it should take, otherwise this will have the seeds for further conflicts. So in some, I think it was an unpalatable, I think expressions, which may be good for media's purpose, but not necessarily of course this and Zelenskyy stands to be a loser in this," he said.

Meanwhile, following the public spat with Trump regarding the ceasefire in the ongoing war with Russia, Zelenskyy emphasised that his country wants peace but stressed that a "just and lasting peace" is not possible without Kyiv being provided with security guarantees. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)