Trump pauses military aid to Ukraine after Oval Office clash with Zelenskyy: Reports

Washington, DC [US], March 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has paused military aid to Ukraine after the Oval Office clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week, Fox News reported.

According to Fox News, the Trump administration is pausing all aid to Ukraine, including weapons in transit or in Poland, until Ukrainian leaders show more appreciation for the US support and a commitment to peace.

A senior Trump administration official told Fox News that military aid will remain on hold until Ukrainian leaders show a commitment to good faith peace negotiations.

"This is not permanent termination of aid, it's a pause," a senior Trump administration official emphasized. "The orders are going out right now."

Last week, during media interaction with Ukraine President at the Oval Office , Trump used some strong words, telling the visiting leader that Volodymyr Zelenskyy "does not have the cards" and is not "acting thankful" for the support the United States has provided to Ukraine in its war with Russia, which began in February 2022.

The two leaders had an exchange in an explosive press conference with the Ukrainian President emphasising the need of security guarantees and noting that the Russian President Vladimir Putin had continued with his actions against his country even during Trump's first term as President.

US Vice President JD Vance also expressed his disapproval of Zelenskyy's remarks, saying it is "disrespectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country."

Trump emphasised the need of a deal to bring peace and prevent killings and told Zelenskyy "if you didn't have our military equipment, this war would have been over in two weeks".

Earlier in the day, during an investment announcement, Trump spoke on the ceasefire deal and suggested that reaching a deal between Russia and Ukraine should be possible if all relevant parties, including European nations, are willing to negotiate.

"It takes two to tango, and if you are going to have to make a deal with Russia and Ukraine, you are going to have to have the assent and the consent from the European nations," he said, stressing the importance of getting everyone involved in the room to make the deal.

He further stated that such a deal could be reached "very fast," and added that if any party is unwilling to negotiate, they may not remain in power for long. "Maybe somebody doesn't want to make a deal and if somebody doesn't want to make a deal, I think that person won't be around very long," Trump remarked.

"Because I believe that Russia wants to make a deal. I believe certainly the people of Ukraine want to make a deal. They have suffered more than anybody else," he added. (ANI)

