Trump plans to meet Mamdani, says ‘will work something out’

President Donald Trump on Sunday indicated that he planned to meet with New York City's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and said they would “work something out” in what could be a detente for the Republican president and Democratic political star who have cast each other as political foils.

Advertisement

Trump has for months slammed Mamdani, falsely labeling him as a “communist” and predicting the ruin of his hometown, New York, if the democratic socialist was elected.

Advertisement

He also threatened to deport Mamdani, who was born in Uganda and became a naturalised American citizen, and to pull federal money from the city.

Advertisement

Mamdani rose from an obscure state lawmaker to become a social media star and symbol of the resistance against Trump during his mayoral campaign.

He campaigned on an array of progressive policies and a message that was stark in its opposition to the aggressive, anti-immigrant agenda Trump has rolled out in his second White House term.