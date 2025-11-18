DT
Home / World / Trump plans to meet Mamdani, says ‘will work something out’

Trump plans to meet Mamdani, says ‘will work something out’

AP
West Palm Beach, Updated At : 11:54 PM Nov 18, 2025 IST
New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.
President Donald Trump on Sunday indicated that he planned to meet with New York City's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and said they would “work something out” in what could be a detente for the Republican president and Democratic political star who have cast each other as political foils.

Trump has for months slammed Mamdani, falsely labeling him as a “communist” and predicting the ruin of his hometown, New York, if the democratic socialist was elected.

He also threatened to deport Mamdani, who was born in Uganda and became a naturalised American citizen, and to pull federal money from the city.

Mamdani rose from an obscure state lawmaker to become a social media star and symbol of the resistance against Trump during his mayoral campaign.

He campaigned on an array of progressive policies and a message that was stark in its opposition to the aggressive, anti-immigrant agenda Trump has rolled out in his second White House term.

