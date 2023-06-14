Trump pleads not guilty in classified papers case

miami, June 13
Former US President Donald Trump appeared in a Miami courtroom on Tuesday to face criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them.
Pleading not guilty, Trump submitted a plea at an arraignment before US Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman that was closed to live broadcasts. Walt Nauta, also charged, appeared in court as well.
It was the second courtroom visit for Trump in recent months. In April, he pleaded not guilty to state charges in New York stemming from a hush-money payment to a porn star. — Reuters
