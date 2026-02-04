Trump, PM Modi "share a very good relationship": White House Press Secy

Washington DC [US], February 4 (ANI): US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday noted the US-India deal and the cordial relationship shared by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leavitt claimed that PM Modi had agreed to stop purchases of Russian oil and instead buy it from the US and probably Venezuela.

"Our manufacturing sector is obviously something the president cares deeply about. That's why he's so determined and dedicated to his tariff policy which as you all saw yesterday the President struck another great trade deal with India. He spoke with Prime Minister Modi directly. They share a very good relationship. India committed to not only no longer purchasing Russian oil but buying oil from the United States also perhaps from Venezuela too which we know will now have a direct benefit on the United States and the American people. And in addition to that, Prime Minister Modi committed to $500 billion dollars of investments into the United States, including for transportation, for energy, and for agricultural products as well. So, this is another great trade deal thanks to President," she told reporters.

Leavitt said that Trump's tariffs are pumping cash into the American economy.

"Well, the president's tariffs are working and his economic agenda is working. When you combine tariffs and restoring American manufacturing and investments in this country, which the president has played a huge role in directly recruiting those investments from countries and companies all over the world to the United States, you're creating jobs. We've seen construction jobs have surged in the past few months," she said.

"That's because those factories are being built right here in the United States and we're putting Americans to work," she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always championed the agriculture and dairy sectors, safeguarding their interests and noted the sensitive factors of India's economy, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been protected in the India-US trade deal. (ANI)

