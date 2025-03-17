Amidst tough trade deal talks between their two nations, US President Donald Trump has shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lex Fridman podcast on his Truth Social handle.

In the podcast published on Sunday, Modi praised Trump for his courage and patriotism and said the "nation first" policy practiced by both India and the US aligned well and fostered a natural synergy.

PM Modi also called Trump "great" for describing him as a tougher negotiator and said as head of India, he would always prioritize domestic interests and that world leaders know that.

Recalling the Houston "Howdy Modi" event of 2019 and how Trump ignored key security protocol details to take a lap of the stadium with him, Modi said Trump is a brave leader who kept American interests first.

Modi also framed the "Howdy Modi" events as a sign of Trump's trust in him and said the two shared friendly ties, as Trump had been sending regards even when he was out of power during the Joe Biden era. In other remarks, Modi called Pakistan an epicenter of terror and a bother now not just for India but the whole world. PM said the source of terror attacks anywhere in the world is willy-nilly traced to Pakistan.

Modi cited Osama Bin Laden, the 9/11 US terror attack mastermind, being sheltered by Pakistan as an example. Noting that all past attempts at peace by India had been negated by Pakistan, Modi said he hoped the neighboring country would find the wisdom to choose peace.

Modi also spoke of hopes for an early resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict while questioning the relevance of UN agencies, which, he said, had lost the authority to impose a global rules-based regime due to an absence of reforms over time. Modi lamented that despite Covid, the world did not learn its lessons and walked the path of conflict rather than peace.

"India is for coordination, not conflict, be it between nations or with nature," he told Fridman. On China, Modi struck a rather positive note, backing cooperation between the Asian giants as crucial for global stability and prosperity. Modi said it would take a while to restore the LAC to pre-2020 status and that talks were ongoing.