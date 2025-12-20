DT
Trump, Putin and PM Modi urged to back peaceful Thailand-Cambodia settlement: ICJ President Adish Aggarwala

Trump, Putin and PM Modi urged to back peaceful Thailand-Cambodia settlement: ICJ President Adish Aggarwala

ANI
Updated At : 04:45 PM Dec 20, 2025 IST
Bangkok [Thailand], December 20 (ANI): Eminent jurists, judges, writers and intellectuals from several countries on Saturday adopted a Resolution for World Peace at the International Conference of Jurists & Writers for World Peace held in Bangkok, expressing grave concern over escalating regional tensions and the mounting loss of innocent civilian lives.

The resolution respectfully appealed to US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use their good offices and global influence to promote dialogue and facilitate a peaceful settlement of the dispute between Thailand and Cambodia, with the paramount objective of safeguarding innocent civilians and ensuring regional stability.

The participants underscored that the protection of civilians and the preservation of regional stability must remain the paramount objective of all diplomatic efforts.

Earlier in the day, conference participants held a brief and peaceful assembly near the venue, displaying placards carrying messages of peace, non-violence, justice and global harmony.

The orderly and dignified demonstration reflected the collective commitment of jurists and writers to the principles of international law, humanitarian values and peaceful coexistence among nations.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Adish C. Aggarwala, President of the International Council of Jurists, emphasised that law, dialogue and moral leadership must prevail over conflict and violence. He said jurists, writers and intellectuals bear a solemn responsibility to raise their voices for peace, particularly at moments when innocent human lives are at stake, and the rule of law faces grave challenges.

The conference concluded with a unanimous call for restraint, sustained diplomacy and strict adherence to international humanitarian norms, reaffirming the resolve of the global legal and literary community to work collectively towards a peaceful, just and harmonious world order. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

