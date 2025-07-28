Trump reduces 50-day ceasefire deadline given to Putin to "10 to 12 days"

Washington, DC [US], July 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he has reduced the 50-day deadline given to Russian President Vladimir Putin from 10 to 12 days to reach a peace deal with Ukraine, CNN reported.

Speaking to reporters alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer from his golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland, Trump stated that, "I'm going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today. There's no reason in waiting," adding that "I want to be generous, but we just don't see any progress being made."

Trump emphasised that he doesn't want to impose harsh measures on Russia, but he's willing to do so if necessary. "It would be sanctions and maybe tariffs, secondary tariffs. I don't want to do that to Russia," he said.

"You would think, based on common sense, you would want to make a deal," Trump said, referring to the Russian president. "I guess we'll find out."

Earlier today, Trump said he was going to reduce the 50 days he had given Putin "to a lesser number, because I think I already know the answer."

"We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever," Trump said.

Trump greeted Starmer and his wife Victoria at Trump's golf course in Turnberry, Scotland.

Speaking to reporters, Trump highlighted the relations between the two countries and said the two leaders will discuss trade, among other topics, according to CNN.

"We want to make the prime minister happy," Trump said.

Fresh from announcing the framework of a trade agreement with the European Union, Trump said that he expected Starmer would also be pleased.

"The prime minister of the UK, while he's not involved in this, will be very happy because you know, there's a certain unity that's been brought there, too," Trump told reporters. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)