Trump says 10 more Gaza hostages to be released "very shortly"

Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has said that another 10 hostages held in Gaza are expected to be released "very shortly," amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Doha between Israeli and Hamas delegations, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"We got most of the hostages back. We're going to have another 10 coming very shortly, and we hope to have that finished quickly," Trump said during a dinner with lawmakers at the White House on Friday (local time), according to The Jerusalem Post. The president also praised the work of his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, for his role in the ongoing talks.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Israeli and Hamas negotiators have been taking part in the latest round of ceasefire talks in Doha since July 6, discussing a US-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire.

Trump has made repeated comments over the past several weeks suggesting that a new hostage deal would soon be agreed upon.

A senior Hamas spokesperson issued a warning on Friday, cautioning that the group would not consider future interim truces unless a deal is achieved in the current round of negotiations.

"We are closely monitoring the ongoing negotiations and hope they will result in an agreement that guarantees the cessation of the war against our people, the withdrawal of occupation forces, and the relief of our people," said Hamas' Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Ubaida in a video statement, as cited by The Jerusalem Post.

Former secretary of state Antony Blinken claimed on Wednesday that the United States and its partners in the Middle East were "85% of the way" to being done before the Trump administration took over. Despite this, the early days of the new Trump administration saw a breakthrough in a hostage deal after months of stalled talks.

Hamas abducted over 250 people during its October 7, 2023, rampage, where the terror group invaded southern Israel and massacred more than 1,200 people. As of now, The Jerusalem Post reports that 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with 20 believed to be alive.

The Jerusalem Post added that the ongoing diplomatic efforts are part of a broader push to bring an end to the hostilities and secure the safe return of the remaining hostages. (ANI)

