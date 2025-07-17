Trump says Coca-Cola agreed to use "Real Cane Sugar" in US

Washington, DC [US], July 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that Coca-Cola has agreed to use real cane sugar in its product at his suggestion, terming it a "good move".

However, the soft drink manufacturing company is yet to confirm the change.

Trump, in his post on Truth Social, claimed that the beverage giant has agreed to the same.

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them -- You'll see. It's just better!" the US President said.

"I have been speaking to @CocaCola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. I’d like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You’ll see. It’s just better!" –President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/9L27oxlYUj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 16, 2025

Notably, Donald Trump's affinity for Coke is a longstanding one.

Prior to Trump's oath-taking ceremony on January 15, Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the inventor of Diet Coke a 'genius' as his love for Coke is also well known.

Musk shared an image of Trump with Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey as the latter gifted him a custom commemorative bottle of Diet Coke.

The inventor of Diet Coke is a genius https://t.co/Ze3U9ln6YS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2025

"The inventor of Diet Coke is a genius," the post from Musk read.

Trump's Deputy Director of Communications, Margo Martin, also shared a photo of the glass bottle and a note accompanying it. The glass bottle features a unique label showcasing an image of the White House along with the slogan, "The Inauguration of the President of the United States Donald J. Trump."

A note beside the bottle reads, "Founded 126 years ago in Atlanta, Georgia, The Coca-Cola Company takes great pride in producing hundreds of brands that people enjoy. Along with our 60+ independent bottling partners, the Coca-Cola system generates $58+ billion in U.S. economic activity annually and supports more than 860,000 jobs in the United States. We're proud to continue our decades-long tradition of celebrating the U.S. presidential inauguration with a commemorative [bottle]".

Tonight, President Trump received the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IgV2pxHnxD — Margo Martin (@margomartin) January 15, 2025

In 2012, he wrote on X, "I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke."

I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2012

After US President Joe Biden took office, it appeared on January 22, 2021, that he removed the 'Diet Coke' button installed on the presidential desk by his predecessor, Donald Trump, who was devoted to the soda drink.

The Hill reported that Trump, a soda devotee, reportedly had the button put in place on the Resolute Desk in order to "keep the carbonated beverages flowing". When pressed, a staffer would be summoned to provide the drink to the thirsty commander in chief.

Trump would regularly consume 12 cans of Diet Coke a day, as per media reports. (ANI)

