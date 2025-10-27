DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday

Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday

The US President says he has obtained a 'provisional approval' from China's President Xi Jinping, whom he is expected to meet later this week in South Korea

article_Author
Reuters
Tokyo, Updated At : 11:55 AM Oct 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
US President Donald Trump. File photo
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump said he might sign a final deal on TikTok on Thursday and has obtained a "provisional approval" from China's President Xi Jinping, whom he is expected to meet later this week in South Korea during his Asia tour.

Advertisement

"Canada has been ripping us off for a long time and they're not going to do it anymore ... I don't want to meet with the Canadian Prime Minister," Trump also told reporters on Air Force One en route to Japan from Malaysia.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts