Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday
The US President says he has obtained a 'provisional approval' from China's President Xi Jinping, whom he is expected to meet later this week in South Korea
US President Donald Trump said he might sign a final deal on TikTok on Thursday and has obtained a "provisional approval" from China's President Xi Jinping, whom he is expected to meet later this week in South Korea during his Asia tour.
"Canada has been ripping us off for a long time and they're not going to do it anymore ... I don't want to meet with the Canadian Prime Minister," Trump also told reporters on Air Force One en route to Japan from Malaysia.
