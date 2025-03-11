DT
Home / World / Trump says he will double tariffs on Canada metals to 50%

Trump says he will double tariffs on Canada metals to 50%

Says he has instructed his commerce secretary to add an additional 25% tariff on the products that will go into effect on Wednesday morning
Reuters
Washington, Updated At : 08:49 PM Mar 11, 2025 IST
US President Donald Trump holds an executive order about tariffs increase, flanked by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/File Photo
President Donald Trump on Tuesday doubled his planned tariff on all steel and aluminium products coming into the United States from Canada, bringing the total to 50%, in response to the province of Ontario placing a 25% tariff on electricity coming into the US.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he had instructed his commerce secretary to add an additional 25% tariff on the products that would go into effect on Wednesday morning.

"Also, Canada must immediately drop their Anti-American Farmer Tariff of 250% to 390% on various US dairy products, which has long been considered outrageous. I will shortly be declaring a National Emergency on Electricity within the threatened area," Trump wrote.

He also threatened to "substantially increase" tariffs on cars coming into the United States on April 2 "if other egregious, long time Tariffs are not likewise dropped by Canada".

