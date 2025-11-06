DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Trump says he won't attend G20 Summit in South Africa later this month

Trump says he won't attend G20 Summit in South Africa later this month

South Africa assumed the year-long G20 Presidency on December 1, 2024, and will host the group's leaders for a summit meeting in Johannesburg from November 22 to 23

article_Author
PTI
New York, Updated At : 07:56 AM Nov 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
US President Donald Trump. Reuters file
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump has said he will not attend the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in South Africa later this month.

Advertisement

“I am not going. We have a G20 meeting in South Africa. South Africa shouldn't even be in the Gs anymore because what's happened there is bad. I told them I'm not going. I'm not going to represent our country there. It shouldn't be there,” Trump said at the America Business Forum in Miami on Wednesday.

Advertisement

South Africa assumed the year-long G20 Presidency on December 1, 2024, and will host the group's leaders for a summit meeting in Johannesburg from November 22 to 23, the first time the G20 Summit will be held on African soil.

Advertisement

India was the President of the G20 from December 2022 to November 2023 and had hosted the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi in September 2023.

Then-US President Joe Biden had travelled to India to attend the G20 Summit.

Advertisement

The G20 comprises 19 countries – Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, and the United States as well as the European Union and the African Union.

It was under India's G20 Presidency that the African Union officially joined the grouping of the world's major economies as a permanent member.

As he slammed “communist” New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, Trump said that Miami has for generations been a haven for those fleeing communist tyranny in South Africa.

“I mean, take a look at what's happening in different parts of South America. Take a look at what's happening in different parts of the world,” Trump said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts